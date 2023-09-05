﻿
News / Metro

Huawei's R&D center to open next year, fuel Qingpu's innovative development

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min Liu Chwan-Shin
  17:50 UTC+8, 2023-09-05       0
The R&D center of tech giant Huawei in Shanghai's Qingpu is scheduled to go into operation in 2024, injecting new vitality into the innovative development of the suburban district.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min Liu Chwan-Shin
  17:50 UTC+8, 2023-09-05       0
Huawei's R&amp;D center to open next year, fuel Qingpu's innovative development
Ti Gong

An artistic rendering of the research and development center of tech giant Huawei in Shanghai's suburban Qingpu District

The research and development center of Chinese tech giant Huawei in Shanghai's Qingpu is scheduled to go into operation in 2024, injecting new vitality into the innovative development of the suburban district, a press conference heard on Tuesday.

The project, located in Jinze Town which broke ground in 2020, covers about 2,400 mu (160 hectares) and will comprise scientific research and office buildings as well as supporting facilities.

It will be mostly completed by the end of this year.

"About 30,000 and 40,000 scientific research professionals will be introduced into the center, injecting new vitality into the innovative development of Qingpu," Xu Jian, Party secretary of the district, told the press conference.

As a key R&D base of Huawei, the center will focus on areas such as 5G (fifth generation) terminal chips and Internet of Things.

Earmarked as a "new highland of digital innovation," Qingpu's development is projected to go on the fast track.

In the first half of this year, the district's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 14.7 percent from the same period last year, ranking second among all districts in Shanghai.

Huawei's R&amp;D center to open next year, fuel Qingpu's innovative development
Ti Gong

Qingpu New City

The agglomeration of leading enterprises such as Huawei, NetEase and Midea has boosted the rapid development of the digital industry chain in Qingpu.

Construction of NetEase Shanghai International Culture and Innovation Science and Technology Park is well under way, and the expansion project of Shanghai Shixi Software Information Park has been accelerated.

In the first half of this year, the sales revenue of above-scale software information companies in the district soared 45.3 percent from the same period last year.

Construction of the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone Railway Line has started, and it will serve as a fast pass connecting Qingpu New City with Wujiang District of Suzhou in Jiangsu Province, and Jiashan County in Zhejiang Province.

In the future, commuters will be able to transfer between Shanghai Metro Line 17, a new rail line in the zone and another connecting Shanghai's Jiading, Qingpu, Songjiang and Jinshan districts, which are both under construction.

Consistent efforts are being made to improve people's livelihood in Qingpu as well.

The Qingpu branch of Obstetrics & Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University has started trial operation, and construction of the Qingpu New City branch of Zhongshan Hospital will start within the year, the press conference heard.

The renewal of seven urban village projects is also under way in the district.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Shanghai Metro
Fudan University
Yangtze River
Zhongshan Hospital
Jinshan
Songjiang
Midea
NetEase
Huawei
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     