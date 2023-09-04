﻿
News / Metro

Internationalization key at 16th Pujiang Innovation Forum

The forum will be held from September 9 to 11 in Shanghai, with Brazil the Country of Honor, and Hubei the Province of Honor.
Internationalization will be a characteristic feature of the 16th Pujiang Innovation Forum, an official said at a press conference held in Shanghai on Monday.

Nearly 300 guests from 32 countries and regions including China, Brazil, the United States, India, and Germany, will give speeches, nearly 40 percent of whom are from overseas, said Chen Hongkai, an official at the Shanghai Science and Technology Commission.

As Country of Honor, Brazil will organize a series of activities such as a Sino-Brazil innovation week and a nanotechnology seminar.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Elsevier, the Alliance of International Science Organizations in the Belt and Road Region, and other top science institutes and magazines have been deeply involved in the forum's organization.

To cover all of these aspects, the forum has formed an international innovation network, Chen said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
