Party Secretary Chen discusses business opportunities with Aegon CEO

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with Lard Friese, CEO and chairman of the Executive and Management Board of Dutch insurer Aegon N.V., and his delegation on Wednesday.

Chen introduced the development of Shanghai's economy and society, especially in the construction of an international financial center. He said that Chinese-style modernization is all about enabling ordinary people to live a good life. China's huge market continually provides new development opportunities for domestic and foreign companies.

As China's economic center and an international hub, Shanghai is accelerating the construction of the international economic, financial, trade, shipping and technological innovation center. Aegon, as a long-term participant in the financial insurance field, is in line with Shanghai's urban positioning in terms of core business development.

We welcome Aegon to seize China's market opportunities and upgrade consumption opportunities, expand business in Shanghai, and better utilize its technical, professional, and service advantages in asset management, health care, and pensions. We will continue to optimize the business environment, implement the "service package" for key enterprises, and provide stable, fair, transparent, and predictable policies and services, allowing enterprises to develop in Shanghai with peace of mind, Chen said.

Friese introduced the company's business development in Shanghai and investment plans in China. He said that the high-speed growth of the Chinese economy and the development changes in Shanghai are impressive.

Aegon is highly confident in the development of the Chinese market and will accelerate investment in Shanghai, and strive to provide better asset management services, retirement and health financial solutions, all in line with the company's philosophy of "helping people to live better lives."





