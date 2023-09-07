﻿
News / Metro

Party Secretary Chen talks up urban renewal with CapitaLand CEO

﻿ Xu Fang
Xu Fang
  14:03 UTC+8, 2023-09-07       0
Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with Singaporean CaptiaLand CEO Lee Chee Koon and his delegation on Wednesday.
﻿ Xu Fang
Xu Fang
  14:03 UTC+8, 2023-09-07       0
Party Secretary Chen talks up urban renewal with CapitaLand CEO

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining shakes hands with CaptiaLand CEO Lee Chee Koon

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with Singaporean CaptiaLand CEO Lee Chee Koon and his delegation on Wednesday.

Chen said that the 20th CPC National Congress outlined a magnificent blueprint to comprehensively promote China's modernization and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in the Chinese style. As China's economic center city, Shanghai is fully upgrading the "five centers" with high-level reforms and opening up.

As the city enters a new stage of urban renewal, the pace of industrial and consumer upgrades is accelerating, providing more extensive space for domestic and foreign enterprises to develop in Shanghai.

CapitaLand, a well-known diversified real estate group in Asia, is welcomed to better leverage its professional advantages, gather global resource factors, continue to increase investment in Shanghai, actively participate in urban renewal, accelerate the upgrading of commercial levels, and create industry park brands.

Shanghai will create a first-class market-oriented, rule-of-law, international business environment, carefully listen to business opinions and suggestions, strengthen policy measures, provide efficient and convenient services, and help enterprises achieve greater and better development in Shanghai.

Lee introduced CapitaLand's business development and discussed his ideas and suggestions for next steps. He said that enterprise development is closely related to market prosperity. He is confident in the Chinese market.

CapitaLand will uphold the concept of long-termism, deepen practical cooperation with partners in urban renewal, business development, and other advantageous areas, seek greater development and contribute more to China's high-quality and sustainable development of the economy.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
CapitaLand
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     