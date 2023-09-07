Party Secretary Chen talks up urban renewal with CapitaLand CEO

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with Singaporean CaptiaLand CEO Lee Chee Koon and his delegation on Wednesday.

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with Singaporean CaptiaLand CEO Lee Chee Koon and his delegation on Wednesday.

Chen said that the 20th CPC National Congress outlined a magnificent blueprint to comprehensively promote China's modernization and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in the Chinese style. As China's economic center city, Shanghai is fully upgrading the "five centers" with high-level reforms and opening up.

As the city enters a new stage of urban renewal, the pace of industrial and consumer upgrades is accelerating, providing more extensive space for domestic and foreign enterprises to develop in Shanghai.

CapitaLand, a well-known diversified real estate group in Asia, is welcomed to better leverage its professional advantages, gather global resource factors, continue to increase investment in Shanghai, actively participate in urban renewal, accelerate the upgrading of commercial levels, and create industry park brands.

Shanghai will create a first-class market-oriented, rule-of-law, international business environment, carefully listen to business opinions and suggestions, strengthen policy measures, provide efficient and convenient services, and help enterprises achieve greater and better development in Shanghai.

Lee introduced CapitaLand's business development and discussed his ideas and suggestions for next steps. He said that enterprise development is closely related to market prosperity. He is confident in the Chinese market.

CapitaLand will uphold the concept of long-termism, deepen practical cooperation with partners in urban renewal, business development, and other advantageous areas, seek greater development and contribute more to China's high-quality and sustainable development of the economy.





