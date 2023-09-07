Bayer's Crop Science enhances sustainable farming practices in Shanghai

Bayer's Crop Science is working with local cooperative groups to develop regenerative agricultural, with water conservation, environment purification and biodiversity protection.

Bayer's Crop Science division is unveiling a pilot and demonstration farm for the first time in Shanghai in collaboration with a local cooperative group, seeking to expand and promote regenerative agricultural practices.

Shanghai is stepping up effort to preserve natural resources in rural areas, and harnessing their roles in soil and water conservation, environmental purification, and biodiversity protection.

Ti Gong

The geographical location and the adoption of major technologies at the farm makes it a preferred choice for a pilot base under Bayer's Forward Farming network, which also fits well with Shanghai's 14th Five-Year Plan for rural revitalization.



"The Guaguajiao Farm will serve as a demonstration base to pilot and promote a series of models that lead the future development of sustainable agricultural in Pudong," said Li Yonghang, deputy director of Comprehensive Development Division at Shanghai Pudong Agricultural And Rural Affairs Committee.

Regenerative agriculture is one means of sustainable agriculture which involves the conservation and restoration of agricultural production systems, promoting soil health and enhancing the resilience of agricultural systems against climate change.

Ti Gong

New measures will be put into trial at the farm, including direct-seeded rice growing that combines water conservation, soil improvement and emissions reduction, and devices for pesticide waste treatment by means of microbial degradation.

Pudong has set a goal to reduce 5 percent of fertilizers and pesticides used on farmland by 2025 compared with 2020, and the comprehensive utilization rate of agricultural waste should reach 80 percent, Li added.

The Forward Farming network was initiated by the agricultural division of Bayer Group in 2015, and over two dozen independent farms worldwide have already joined.

The first site in China was set up in Beijing in 2019, aiming at promoting on-farm sustainable practices and knowledge exchange among stakeholders.