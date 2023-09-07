﻿
News / Metro

Bayer's Crop Science enhances sustainable farming practices in Shanghai

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  19:25 UTC+8, 2023-09-07       0
Bayer's Crop Science is working with local cooperative groups to develop regenerative agricultural, with water conservation, environment purification and biodiversity protection.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  19:25 UTC+8, 2023-09-07       0

Bayer's Crop Science division is unveiling a pilot and demonstration farm for the first time in Shanghai in collaboration with a local cooperative group, seeking to expand and promote regenerative agricultural practices.

Shanghai is stepping up effort to preserve natural resources in rural areas, and harnessing their roles in soil and water conservation, environmental purification, and biodiversity protection.

Bayer's Crop Science enhances sustainable farming practices in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Measures to conserve biodiversity such as flower strips and insect hotels were put in place at the pilot base for regenerative farm in the Pudong New Area.

The geographical location and the adoption of major technologies at the farm makes it a preferred choice for a pilot base under Bayer's Forward Farming network, which also fits well with Shanghai's 14th Five-Year Plan for rural revitalization.

"The Guaguajiao Farm will serve as a demonstration base to pilot and promote a series of models that lead the future development of sustainable agricultural in Pudong," said Li Yonghang, deputy director of Comprehensive Development Division at Shanghai Pudong Agricultural And Rural Affairs Committee.

Regenerative agriculture is one means of sustainable agriculture which involves the conservation and restoration of agricultural production systems, promoting soil health and enhancing the resilience of agricultural systems against climate change.

Bayer's Crop Science enhances sustainable farming practices in Shanghai
Ti Gong

New measures will be put into trial at the farm, including direct-seeded rice growing that combines water conservation, soil improvement and emissions reduction, and devices for pesticide waste treatment by means of microbial degradation.

Pudong has set a goal to reduce 5 percent of fertilizers and pesticides used on farmland by 2025 compared with 2020, and the comprehensive utilization rate of agricultural waste should reach 80 percent, Li added.

The Forward Farming network was initiated by the agricultural division of Bayer Group in 2015, and over two dozen independent farms worldwide have already joined.

The first site in China was set up in Beijing in 2019, aiming at promoting on-farm sustainable practices and knowledge exchange among stakeholders.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Bayer
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     