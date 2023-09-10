﻿
Experts discuss scientific innovation in promotion of rural modernization

The 2023 Yangtze River Delta Rural Revitalization Conference has concluded in Shanghai's Jinshan District.
The 2023 Yangtze River Delta Rural Revitalization Conference has concluded in Shanghai's Jinshan District.

More than 1,000 experts, scholars and entrepreneurs discussed the role of scientific and technological innovation in promoting agricultural and rural modernization.

A set of new agricultural technologies were displayed and connected to companies to be used for commercial production, such as an efficient and green way to plant fungus in rice fields.

"Jinshan stands as the bridgehead for the integrated development in the Yangtze River Delta region," said Shen Wen, Party chief of Jinshan's agriculture authority.

"We hope to build a platform where authorities, companies and financial institutions can exchange information and form cooperation."

