'Innovation China: Young Entrepreneurs' list awards 60 young startups

The talent pool for the Yangtze River Delta region has been expanded, with the arrival of a number of innovative talent.

The "Innovation China: Young Entrepreneurs" list, which was revealed in Shanghai last week, honored 60 young startup entrepreneurs for their accomplishments in new-generation information, biological medicine, new materials, and other strategic emerging industries.

They included Zhang Zhaodong, founder of Shanghai's Puncture Robotic, and Pan Jun, president of Hefei's Aichuangwei Electronics Technology.

In addition, five Shanghai-based startup companies, including Puncture Robotic, Pufaffen Electronics and Lukin Medical Technology, inked deals with major investment houses to receive investment for further development.