Shanghai Mayor meets Indonesian Vice President to boost economic and cultural ties

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin and his delegation on Tuesday.
Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng shakes hands with Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin and his delegation on Tuesday.

On behalf of the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, Gong extended a warm welcome to the vice president's visit to Shanghai. Gong said that under the strategic leadership of the heads of the two countries, China-Indonesia relations have maintained a strong momentum of development.

China has been Indonesia's largest trading partner for 10 consecutive years. As China's largest economic center city, Shanghai is actively expanding its openness and strengthening international cooperation. Shanghai attaches great importance to friendly exchanges with Indonesia, having established sister city relations with East Java Province and Jakarta Capital Region, and a friendly exchange relationship with Yogyakarta Special Administrative Region.

Over the years, the two countries have carried out various exchanges and extensive practical cooperation. Gong expressed the hope that the two countries will use the high-quality development of joint construction of the Belt and Road as an opportunity to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation with Indonesia in the fields of economy, trade, two-way investment, culture, and tourism.

He warmly welcomes more Indonesian companies to showcase their businesses at the China International Import Expo and continuously expand their business layout in Shanghai.

Ma'ruf expressed his great pleasure to visit modern Shanghai. As an important gateway and bilateral trade hub between Indonesia and China, Shanghai has played a critical role. He hopes that both sides will continue to strengthen trade and investment cooperation in the fields of infrastructure, energy transformation, green economy, halal industry, etc.

Ma'ruf also looks forward to strengthening people-to-people exchanges, encouraging cooperation in the field of education, especially vocational education, promoting human resource development, and welcoming more Shanghai tourists to Indonesia.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
China International Import Expo
Belt and Road Initiative
CIIE
﻿
