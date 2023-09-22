﻿
Habitat Garden opens in a commercial complex for first time

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  16:07 UTC+8, 2023-09-22       0
The garden, in The Place mall, is designed to create a built-in habitat to lure wildlife to an urban green space, to better protect local species and improve biodiversity.
Ti Gong

Shanghai's first habitat garden in a commercial complex opens at The Place mall.

Shanghai's first habitat garden in a commercial complex has opened to the public.

Habitat gardens are designed to create a built-in habitat to lure wildlife to an urban green space, to better protect local species and improve biodiversity.

The newest site was renovated from an open space, which covers more than 600 square meters, in the open-air retail establishment of The Place mall in Changning District.

The garden is planted with natives such as loquat, camphor, and osmanthus trees, and contains an ecological pond with a self-circulating oxygenation system. Birds, butterflies and toads are expected to be attracted to the garden.

A screened wall was erected in the garden's "interaction" zone, as a divider between people and wildlife but also a window for visitors to observe the wildlife.

Gardening and science education activities will be held in the garden in the future.

Previously, Changning, which pioneered the project in Shanghai, had built eight habitat gardens, but most were built in residential compounds.

This year, the district is scheduled to build another 13, expanding the project from residential compounds to commercial areas and school campuses. During the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) period, the district plans to build at least 30 sites.

The opening of the site also raised the curtain of the mall's "Sustainable Ecology" campaign, which is set to last through December. Over the period, a photo exhibition held by The Nature Conservancy (TNC) is on display in the mall.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
﻿
