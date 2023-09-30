﻿
Celebrate holiday at Children's Palace with art and science

The China Welfare Institute Children's Palace is inviting families to celebrate the holiday with a bazaar featuring games, delicacies and science activities.
The China Welfare Institute Children's Palace

The China Welfare Institute Children's Palace is inviting you and your families to celebrate the National Day holiday and the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the facility with a bazaar featuring games, delicacies and science activities.

The palace is a place many locals visited as children, either learning art and science, or celebrating important occasions, such as Children's Day.

The bazaar on October 4-5 is expected to bring back the memories of parents, and create a place where children can have fun.

Both adults and children can paint graffiti or participate in competitions on the knowledge of low-carbon practices to win prizes.

You can also learn how to make traditional Shanghai snakes and pour-over coffee, or try your hand at handicrafts, such as building blocks, dough modelling and imprint rubbing.

Families can also tour amusement parks in the virtual world with virtual-reality glasses.

Or you can also just sit down to enjoy classic cartoons, magic performance and bubble shows.

The bazaar is free to the public but reservations are required. People interested can scan the following QR code from 10am on October 2 to secure a place for yourself and your family.

If you go:

Date: 1:30pm-4pm, 5:30pm-8:30pm, October 4-5

Venue: China Welfare Institute Children's Palace 中福会少年宫

Address: 64 Yan'an Road W./ 1799 Nanjing Road W., Jing'an District, Shanghai 上海市静安区延安西路64号/南京西路1799号

