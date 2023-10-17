Shanghai Jiao Tong University science park renamed after hotel tycoon Lui

A science park of Shanghai Jiao Tong University is officially renamed after Lui Che-woo, the founder and leader of K Wah Group, whose life-size bronze statue is also unveiled.

A science park of Shanghai Jiao Tong University was on Tuesday officially named after Lui Che-woo, the founder and leader of K Wah Group.

The "Lui Che Woo Science Park," which opened last November, was originally called "Zhangjiang Science Park," but the university decided to rename it after Lui after he donated 250 million yuan (US$34.17 million) last year to support its development.

The new name unveiling ceremony on Tuesday morning was witnessed by former Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, Lui's family, and officials of the Shanghai government and Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

A 2.3-meter-high bronze statue of Lui was also unveiled at the science park in the Pudong New Area.

Lui has been donating for education for decades, including sponsoring 122 Hope Schools on the Chinese mainland and constructing education and research buildings in universities, such as the life science research building in Peking University, the Lui Che-woo Law Library at the University of Hong Kong, and a big data center at Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

Having himself failed to receive good school education due to the Japanese invasion war, Lui said he decided to support the development of education and provide good study opportunities for youth.

Lui pointed out that science and education are crucial for the development of China and is glad to see Shanghai Jiao Tong University play a pivotal role in promoting science research and innovation. He said he was honored to participate in the development of the new science park to support the development of Zhangjiang Science City and Shanghai's efforts in evolving into a science and technology innovation center of global influence.

Shanghai Jiao Tong University decided to build the science park in Zhangjiang, Pudong, in 2016 to support Shanghai's ambition in becoming an international innovation hub. The campus, including eight buildings on 36,000 square meters, is home to seven research centers, covering areas from transformative molecular frontier science and artificial intelligence to future materials and smart biomedicine development, and a public equipment platform.

Currently, it has gathered more than 150 researchers from world-class universities and over 300 doctoral students, who have published 38 papers in 27 renowned science journals.