Shanghai Mayor Gong meets with members of IBLAC

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met separately with John Elkann, chairman and executive director of Stellantis Group, and Antoine de Saint-Affrique, CEO of Danone Group, on Monday. Both of them are members of the 35th International Business Leaders' Advisory Council for the Mayor of Shanghai.

Gong said that the successful consultation meeting was achieved through the joint efforts of international entrepreneurs. For 35 years, many of the suggestions put forward by the members of the advisory council have been transformed into specific measures for Shanghai's development.

Shanghai is not only China's Shanghai, but also the world's Shanghai. The future goal of Shanghai is to build a socialist modern international metropolis with world influence, strive to create a high quality of life, and better meet the people's yearning for a better life.

Achieving this goal requires the active participation and contribution of world-renowned enterprises, including Stellantis Group and Danone Group, and Shanghai's development will also create more market opportunities for various types of enterprises.

We hope that international enterprises will enhance their business capabilities in Shanghai, help Shanghai innovate and develop, and actively participate in the 6th Import Expo. We will continue to build a first-class market-oriented, legal and international business environment, and warmly welcome advisory council members and all business friends to grow and develop together with Shanghai, the mayor said.

Elkann and Saint-Affrique said they were pleased to be in Shanghai for the consultation meeting because they are old friends of the advisory council and Shanghai. For many years, international entrepreneurs have shared development opportunities with Shanghai and innovation achievements in Shanghai have increasingly benefitted the world.

They are willing to have more interaction with Shanghai, increase investment in Shanghai, add more Chinese elements, actively participate in green and low-carbon transformation and work hand in hand with Shanghai to achieve win-win cooperation.