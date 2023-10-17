﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai Mayor Gong meets with members of IBLAC

﻿ Xu Fang
Xu Fang
  11:11 UTC+8, 2023-10-17       0
Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met separately with John Elkann, chairman and executive director of Stellantis Group, and Antoine de Saint-Affrique, CEO of Danone Group, on Monday.
﻿ Xu Fang
Xu Fang
  11:11 UTC+8, 2023-10-17       0
Shanghai Mayor Gong meets with members of IBLAC

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng poses with John Elkann, chairman and executive director of Stellantis Group

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met separately with John Elkann, chairman and executive director of Stellantis Group, and Antoine de Saint-Affrique, CEO of Danone Group, on Monday. Both of them are members of the 35th International Business Leaders' Advisory Council for the Mayor of Shanghai.

Gong said that the successful consultation meeting was achieved through the joint efforts of international entrepreneurs. For 35 years, many of the suggestions put forward by the members of the advisory council have been transformed into specific measures for Shanghai's development.

Shanghai is not only China's Shanghai, but also the world's Shanghai. The future goal of Shanghai is to build a socialist modern international metropolis with world influence, strive to create a high quality of life, and better meet the people's yearning for a better life.

Achieving this goal requires the active participation and contribution of world-renowned enterprises, including Stellantis Group and Danone Group, and Shanghai's development will also create more market opportunities for various types of enterprises.

We hope that international enterprises will enhance their business capabilities in Shanghai, help Shanghai innovate and develop, and actively participate in the 6th Import Expo. We will continue to build a first-class market-oriented, legal and international business environment, and warmly welcome advisory council members and all business friends to grow and develop together with Shanghai, the mayor said.

Shanghai Mayor Gong meets with members of IBLAC

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng talks with Antoine de Saint-Affrique, CEO of Danone Group

Elkann and Saint-Affrique said they were pleased to be in Shanghai for the consultation meeting because they are old friends of the advisory council and Shanghai. For many years, international entrepreneurs have shared development opportunities with Shanghai and innovation achievements in Shanghai have increasingly benefitted the world.

They are willing to have more interaction with Shanghai, increase investment in Shanghai, add more Chinese elements, actively participate in green and low-carbon transformation and work hand in hand with Shanghai to achieve win-win cooperation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
Danone
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     