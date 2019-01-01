Kipchoge, Li Na promote 'Recycle A Shoe' campaign

Marathon king Eliud Kipchoge and Chinese tennis player Li Na were in Shanghai to launch a sustainable program in collaboration with the Education Bureau of Putuo District and Nike.

Ti Gong

From being a sports weapon for athletes to being recycled into school playgrounds, the green project of recycling shoes is making children's sports dreams a reality while also contributing to the creation of a greener future.

On October 14, the king of marathons, Eliud Kipchoge, and Chinese tennis player Li Na visited Shanghai to launch a new sustainable program in conjunction with the Education Bureau of Putuo District and footwear giant Nike.

The campaign, which is part of Nike's "Move to Zero" concept, encourages people to donate their old shoes, which are then recycled into Nike Grind materials and used to build new school playgrounds. The project's goal is to encourage the future generation to find pleasure, health, and confidence via athletics in order to help and motivate more children to "get moving."

Kipchoge and Li shared their own experiences with environmental conservation with the pupils at Shanghai's Jinshajiang Road Primary School, highlighting the significance of protecting the planet. They also set an example for the younger generation by giving running shoes and became role models for the "Recycle A Shoe" environmental initiative.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

"This is an important plan. You know, these are the benefits of recycling. You recycle the used shoes to build the track. It's a win-win (situation for everyone)," Kipchoge said. "The environment can win, and the children can win."

Li said that sneakers can protect athletes and be their sports weapon, but they can also encourage children to pursue their sporting ambitions.

Ti Gong

Kipchoge and Li inspired the next generation by incorporating environmental consciousness into athletics.

A student asked Li how to deal with skepticism from their parents when they desire to be athletes.

She urged the youngsters to be brave. "In fact, every road will be difficult; no matter which path you take, you will hear the voice of doubt, so just do it. I believe that the only thing parents can do is to not crush their children's hopes and to give them a chance to succeed."

"Enjoying sports means letting go of burdens and playing freely. Children can only benefit from it if they enjoy it," Li explained.

Ti Gong

"In my opinion, I call that movement the key, and kids certainly love something like movement," Kipchoge added.

"I constantly tell people that if they want to be rich, they should pack movement (in their pockets). You own this universe the instant you pack mobility. However, it has proven difficult for everyone to capture movement in a bottle. So, if you could fit it in your pocket, you would be the richest man on the planet. What I mean is that movement is necessary in life. And this is why children enjoy movement so much."



"I want to tell kids that running is life. We have mental freedom. So I watch all the youngsters running to be free, to be fit in their minds. The only way for kids to do well in school is to run," he added.



Kipchoge also shared his "master's foresight" with the youngsters, emphasizing the need to clear one's mind, think positively, and foster patience and self-confidence in order to overcome hurdles and achieve breakthroughs.