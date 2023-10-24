﻿
News / Metro

A woman makes a will to leave possessions to her nephew

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:06 UTC+8, 2023-10-24       0
A local woman who was abandoned by her family recently made a will, designating her property and possessions to her nephew after her death.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:06 UTC+8, 2023-10-24       0

A local woman who was abandoned by her family recently made a will to give her possessions to her nephew after her death, according to the Shanghai division of the China Will Registration Center.

Liu, an 80-year-old woman, lost her husband and three children to disease and an accident. Her son-in-law, daughters-in-law, and grandsons abandoned her while starting a year-long litigation over Liu's husband, sons and daughter's property.

Her nephew, Chen, took care of Liu while she was in the hospital following a vehicle accident.

She started thinking of leaving a will and sought assistance from the will registration center.

The center promptly assessed Liu's condition and recommended a property bequest arrangement.

According to the will, Chen will handle Liu's later life and inherit her residence and necessary properties, protecting both sides' rights.

The will registration center seeks to protect the legitimate rights and interests of senior individuals while also promoting filial piety among the general public.

Shanghai's elderly population increased by more than 114,000, or 2.1 percent, year on year in 2022, accounting for more than 36 percent of permanent residents.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     