A woman makes a will to leave possessions to her nephew

A local woman who was abandoned by her family recently made a will to give her possessions to her nephew after her death, according to the Shanghai division of the China Will Registration Center.

Liu, an 80-year-old woman, lost her husband and three children to disease and an accident. Her son-in-law, daughters-in-law, and grandsons abandoned her while starting a year-long litigation over Liu's husband, sons and daughter's property.

Her nephew, Chen, took care of Liu while she was in the hospital following a vehicle accident.

She started thinking of leaving a will and sought assistance from the will registration center.

The center promptly assessed Liu's condition and recommended a property bequest arrangement.

According to the will, Chen will handle Liu's later life and inherit her residence and necessary properties, protecting both sides' rights.

The will registration center seeks to protect the legitimate rights and interests of senior individuals while also promoting filial piety among the general public.

Shanghai's elderly population increased by more than 114,000, or 2.1 percent, year on year in 2022, accounting for more than 36 percent of permanent residents.