Former iron-steel hub aims for green, low-carbon transformation

Ti Gong

Baoshan District, once known as an iron-steel production base, has unveiled its ambitions to become a leading example of green and low-carbon transformation in Shanghai.

The suburban district government announced a "Green and Low-Carbon Action" initiative on Monday with a three-year plan to shift daily lifestyles towards eco-friendly and low-carbon practices.

The plan includes seven key actions related to green energy, waste management, sustainable dining, environment-friendly construction, green transportation, eco-conscious consumption and resource recycling.

These actions primarily revolve around several aspects of daily life such as clothing, food, housing and transportation, encouraging widespread resident participation and the promotion of low-carbon principles.

A Baoshan government official emphasized the role of public consumption preferences in influencing corporate behavior.

"The growing trend toward green and low-carbon living is expected to drive changes in production methods across sectors like energy, industry, transportation, and urban construction," he said.

Ti Gong

China has set ambitious targets to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

The key initiatives of Baoshan's action plan include the expansion of solar panels and other renewable energy sources. A pilot project for solar panels on rooftops is set to be launched in the district's Gaojing Town.

The plan also encourages frugal eating habits and promotes "all-electric kitchens" in government facilities, schools and community canteens.

A significant aspect of the plan is the development of a green transportation system centered around the under-construction Baoshan Railway Station and Metro Line 19. This initiative aims to create a three-hour commuting circle connecting Baoshan with cities in the Yangtze River Delta region.

By the end of 2025, Baoshan anticipates that more than 75 percent of its residents will predominantly use green transportation.

Additionally, the district is planning to establish multiple low-carbon and zero-carbon communities and schools by 2025. It will also encourage the adoption of low-carbon practices in households by providing guidance and recognizing exemplary families. The objective is to have over 80 percent of households in Baoshan certified as low carbon by 2025.