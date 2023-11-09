﻿
News / Metro

Nobel laureate James Rothman speaks to young students at the Shanghai Planetarium

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  10:00 UTC+8, 2023-11-08       0
Nobel Laureate James Rothman met middle school students from Shanghai, delivering a lecture on the molecular mechanisms of neurotransmitter release, at Shanghai Planetarium.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  10:00 UTC+8, 2023-11-08       0
Nobel laureate James Rothman speaks to young students at the Shanghai Planetarium
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

James Rothman shared his pursuit of science with young students.

American biochemist James Rothman took a few hours from his tight schedule during the sixth World Laureates Forum, to meet local young minds.

Rothman, the 2013 Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine, gave a lecture to over 100 middle school students at the Shanghai Astronomy Museum on Tuesday afternoon. He explained the molecular mechanisms of neurotransmitter release, and shared his stories in the pursuit of science.

He encouraged students to follow their hearts, continue trying new things, and not be afraid to make mistakes.

Nobel laureate James Rothman speaks to young students at the Shanghai Planetarium
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Students applaud his lecture.

Before the lecture, he was given a guided tour of the planetarium, the world's largest.

"It's so good," he said, adding that he's been to many planetariums and museums in the world, but none of them compare to the Shanghai Astronomy Museum.

"As a scientist, I'm so impressed. Science is boundless. The Shanghai Astronomy Museum is promoting science in an interesting yet cautious way."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Shanghai Astronomy Museum
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     