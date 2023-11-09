Nobel laureate James Rothman speaks to young students at the Shanghai Planetarium

Nobel Laureate James Rothman met middle school students from Shanghai, delivering a lecture on the molecular mechanisms of neurotransmitter release, at Shanghai Planetarium.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

American biochemist James Rothman took a few hours from his tight schedule during the sixth World Laureates Forum, to meet local young minds.

Rothman, the 2013 Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine, gave a lecture to over 100 middle school students at the Shanghai Astronomy Museum on Tuesday afternoon. He explained the molecular mechanisms of neurotransmitter release, and shared his stories in the pursuit of science.

He encouraged students to follow their hearts, continue trying new things, and not be afraid to make mistakes.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Before the lecture, he was given a guided tour of the planetarium, the world's largest.

"It's so good," he said, adding that he's been to many planetariums and museums in the world, but none of them compare to the Shanghai Astronomy Museum.

"As a scientist, I'm so impressed. Science is boundless. The Shanghai Astronomy Museum is promoting science in an interesting yet cautious way."