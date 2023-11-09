﻿
News / Metro

Subway opens largest Asian store in Shanghai's West Bund

  17:23 UTC+8, 2023-11-09       0
Subway is opening its largest store in Asia in the West Bund area of Xuhui District as the city's catering scene continues to rebound, with localized elements added.
Ti Gong

Subway is opening its largest store in Asia in the West Bund area of Xuhui District as Shanghai's catering scene continues to rebound, and localized elements have been added to reflect consumers' tastes.

The new eatery has a submarine-shaped design, the first of its kind in the world, reflecting the signature freshly-made sandwich that allows customers to choose different types of meat, cheese, and other toppings.

In addition to made-to-order sandwiches, Subway also offers breakfast set menus with coffee and a sandwich, along with side dishes and snacks, and the burgeoning west bund area provides it a new window to engage with young trend setters.

Covering over 300 square meters of space, it features an interactive menu ordering device, and decorative drawings are in place to offer a more immersive dining experience.

Exclusive flavors such as mascarpone cheese and ham, and mascarpone cheese and red beans are designed to appeal to different palates.

Ti Gong

"China's catering market is still climbing, and many catering companies are spending much effort in new market segments, and their continuous investment in branding, menu innovation, and digital provide additional growth opportunities for multinational brands like Subway," said Eric Foo, president of Subway Asia Pacific.

The company is planning 500 to 1,000 new restaurants each year over the next several years with continuous efforts to make the quick service restaurant chain relevant to Chinese consumers by strengthening digital capability, menu innovation, brand image, and overall guest experience.

Earlier this year, Subway reached a deal with master franchisee Shanghai Fu-Rui-Shi Corporate Development Co to open nearly 4,000 new sandwich shops across mainland China over the next 20 years.

Ti Gong

If you go:

Address: Bloc 1, 1F, Lumina Shanghai, No 175, Longyao Rd

徐汇区龙耀路175号1幢星扬西岸中心

Opening hours: From November 9, 07:30-21:30

﻿
