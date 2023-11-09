Exhibition sheds light on Yangpu waterfront transformation

The Yangpu waterfront, once the cradle of China's modern industries, has become a national demonstration zone for the protection and reuse of industrial heritage sites.

The exhibition highlights the transformation and historical preservation of the Yangpu waterfront. Ti Gong

The transformation is highlighted in an ongoing exhibition at the Maoma Warehouse, a historic building dating back to 1920, in the waterfront region.

The Yangpu Life Show Belt National Cultural Heritage Protection and Utilization Demonstration Zone Achievement Exhibition opened to the public on Wednesday and will run through to the end of March.

It displays innovative efforts to turn the industrial rust belt into a thriving hub, following the principles of a people-centric city raised by President Xi Jinping.

The 1,600-square-meter exhibition is divided into four major sections: "Industrial Roots," "Overlapping Growth," "Life Showcase" and "Reviving the Riverside."

It incorporates firsthand accounts from individuals who lived and worked along the waterfront, offering a unique perspective on the region's historical transformation.

The warehouse itself is part of the preserved industrial heritage. It was built in 1920 by a British textile company and later purchased by the state-owned Shenxin Textile Factory No.7. It witnessed the prosperity and decline of the nation's textile industry.

As the exhibition opens to the public, a 12-episode oral history documentary series titled "Industrial Footprint of Century-old Yangpu" was also unveiled on Wednesday.

This series brings together the narratives of individuals who made valuable contributions to the development and planning of the Yangpu riverside area and other experts, scholars, and builders who played key roles in the transformation of the waterfront.

Key interviewees include Huang Baomei, a textile model worker who was awarded the July 1 Medal by President Xi in 2021; and Zheng Shiling, a member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and a professor at Tongji University.

The Yangpu waterfront, known for being the birthplace of China's modern industries, gave rise to the nation's first water, electricity, shipbuilding and textile companies.

In the 1980s, it accounted for a significant portion of Shanghai's total output and 5 percent of China's industrial production.

While many industrial structures have been preserved during the area's redevelopment, most have been transformed into conference centers, exhibition spaces, art venues, and parks.

One standout example is the Yangshupu Power Plant, formerly East Asia's largest thermal power plant and Shanghai's tallest structure, which is on its way to housing global headquarters in the energy and environmental sectors.

If you go:

Duration: Through March 31, 2024



Opening hours: 10:00am - 5:00pm, with entry closing at 4:30pm

(The opening hours may vary on public holidays.)

Admission: Free

Site: Maoma Warehouse

Address: 468 Yangshupu Road