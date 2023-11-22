﻿
News / Metro

Record number of rare birds spotted in Shanghai nature reserve

Xinhua
  18:04 UTC+8, 2023-11-22       0
A record number of 68 oriental white storks were recently spotted in the Chongming Dongtan national nature reserve in Shanghai.
Xinhua
  18:04 UTC+8, 2023-11-22       0

A record number of 68 oriental white storks were recently spotted in the Chongming Dongtan national nature reserve in Shanghai in east China, according to the reserve administration.

During daily monitoring, staff at the reserve discovered the birds, a species under first-class state protection in China.

Moreover, 276 Eurasian spoonbills, a species under second-class state protection in China, were also spotted in the monitoring process.

"Oriental white storks have high requirements for their living environment, and only a wetland area with abundant food, water and good ecological conditions can become their habitat," said an official with the Shanghai landscaping and city appearance administrative bureau.

The oriental white stork is listed as "endangered" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     