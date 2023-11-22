﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai Campus Theater Festival opens with burst of youthful creativity

The 2nd festival opened at the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center on Tuesday, where young drama enthusiasts from schools in Shanghai will showcase nearly 100 productions over two weeks.
Ti Gong

A poster advertises the 2nd Shanghai Campus Theater Festival.

The 2nd Shanghai Campus Theater Festival raised its curtain at the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center on Tuesday. Young drama enthusiasts from schools in Shanghai will showcase nearly 100 productions over the next two weeks.

Under the theme "Youth in Drama — Setting Sail from the Compact Stage," the festival aims to promote drama arts education. The categories include primary school, middle school, high school, university, and social organizations.

An array of performances, including plays, traditional Chinese opera, musicals, dance drama, and puppetry, will be presented by the young theater practitioners during the festival.

Shanghai Campus Theater Festival opens with burst of youthful creativity
Ti Gong

Students perform at the opening ceremony of the festival.

The Shanghai Campus Theater Festival is hosted by the the Shanghai Student Drama Union and the Shanghai Dramatists Association, and organized by Fudan University and the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center.

As the only state-owned drama troupe in Shanghai, the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center has long been committed to youth aesthetic education and drama education.

"I hope the festival will give more children opportunities to enter theaters, watch good performances, and have chances to perform and experience the charm of drama," said Yu Rongjun, the artistic director of the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center.

Yu added that drama education is a lifelong journey and the center aims to deepen collaboration with the education sector, offering professional resources and practical platforms for more youngsters.

