Shanghai creates 512,000 new jobs in first 10 months

Shanghai created 512,000 new jobs in the first 10 months of 2023, exceeding the annual target of 550,000 by 93.12percent, Jiefang Daily reported on Tuesday.

Shanghai created 512,000 new jobs in the first 10 months of 2023, exceeding the annual target of 550,000 by 93.12percent, Jiefang Daily reported on Tuesday.

The city also exceeded the target for helping 8,000 long-term unemployed young people find employment, reaching 11,189.

To further promote high-quality and full employment, Shanghai has implemented a number of measures, including encouraging entrepreneurship and supporting entrepreneurs.

The city has certified 114 municipal-level entrepreneurial incubation demonstration bases, 93 distinctive entrepreneurial communities, and partnered with 82 universities to establish entrepreneurial guidance stations.

In the first 10 months of 2023, 13,630 households were assisted in starting businesses, completing the annual target.

Second is to strengthening employment public services. Shanghai has promoted "one-stop online application" and "no application required," and has optimized the public recruitment platform.

The platform now has 478,300 individual users and 17,900 corporate users, with an average of 50,000 effective job openings per day.

Third is to provide vocational training. Shanghai has provided vocational training to 885,000 people in the first 10 months of 2023, and supported 11,781 people in participating in the new apprenticeship system.

The city also focused on helping key groups find employment.

Providing support for college graduates. Shanghai has issued new policies to expand the scope of subsidies for hiring graduates, including a one-time employment subsidy, a job search and entrepreneurship subsidy, and a social security subsidy for flexible employment.

The city has also worked to expand market-based job opportunities and provide targeted assistance to each graduate.

Helping disadvantaged groups. Shanghai has strengthened targeted assistance for disadvantaged groups, including the unemployed, people with disabilities, and rural migrant workers.