﻿
News / Metro

Cancer treatment to get a boost with latest classification

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:59 UTC+8, 2023-11-21       0
The most recent thoracic cancer classification, which will be implemented internationally in January, will aid clinical practice and dramatically improve treatment outcomes.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:59 UTC+8, 2023-11-21       0

A local expert involved in the 9th international edition of the thoracic cancer classification, which will be adopted globally in January, stated that classifying advanced cancer patients can regulate clinical practice and significantly enhance treatment outcomes.

Dr Fang Wentao from Shanghai Chest Hospital, the only Chinese expert involved in the new classification for lung cancer, said more accurate and detailed staging can help doctors make better treatment plans, do more scientific prognostic evaluation, and guide clinical performance.

"The five-year survival rate for terminal lung cancer patients has grown from 30 percent to 40 percent after adopting the international guidance in earlier editions. Scientific staging can improve patient treatment and recovery with focused and individualized therapy," Fang said.

It took around seven years to finish the new edition to reflect the most recent developments in all thoracic cancer diagnosis and treatment experiences worldwide.

The latest version includes a more diverse set of data, with 124,581 cases collected from 78 medical centers in 25 countries. China itself accounts for around 20,000 of the cases.

"The new edition emphasizes the significance of staging accuracy and pathological evaluation," Dr Fang said. "The new N2 (metastasis in ipsilateral mediastinal and/or subcarinal lymph node(s)) lets doctors do more tests before, during, and after surgery to make sure that terminal patients get a more specialized and accurate treatment."

Shanghai Chest Hospital officials said that they will promote and incorporate the new edition into its clinical practice as soon as possible to improve treatment and accelerate the growth of thoracic cancer research and innovation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     