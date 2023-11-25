Broken syringe needle found in meal at Jiao Tong University

The market watchdog in Minhang District has launched an investigation after a student alleged a needle was found in a meal at a university's canteen.

The market watchdog in Minhang District has launched an investigation after a student on the Minhang campus of Shanghai Jiao Tong University alleged a needle was found in a meal at the university's canteen.

A vlog uploaded online showed a needle about 1.5 centimeters in the unfinished meal.

In the video, the logistical support center of the university said on Friday its investigation found the needle had broken off inside a swine when it was being vaccinated.

The Minhang District Administration for Market Regulation said on Saturday that it had launched an investigation into the incident.

The university's logistical support center released a statement on Saturday on its website, apologizing for the incident and saying that related food materials have been sealed for investigation.

It also vowed to further enhance food quality control to ensure the health of faculty and students.