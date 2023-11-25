﻿
News / Metro

Broken syringe needle found in meal at Jiao Tong University

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:36 UTC+8, 2023-11-25       0
The market watchdog in Minhang District has launched an investigation after a student alleged a needle was found in a meal at a university's canteen.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:36 UTC+8, 2023-11-25       0
Broken syringe needle found in meal at Jiao Tong University

The needle.

The market watchdog in Minhang District has launched an investigation after a student on the Minhang campus of Shanghai Jiao Tong University alleged a needle was found in a meal at the university's canteen.

A vlog uploaded online showed a needle about 1.5 centimeters in the unfinished meal.

In the video, the logistical support center of the university said on Friday its investigation found the needle had broken off inside a swine when it was being vaccinated.

The Minhang District Administration for Market Regulation said on Saturday that it had launched an investigation into the incident.

The university's logistical support center released a statement on Saturday on its website, apologizing for the incident and saying that related food materials have been sealed for investigation.

It also vowed to further enhance food quality control to ensure the health of faculty and students.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     