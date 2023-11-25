HIV/AIDS knowledge promoted at education program

Unprotected sexual behavior is responsible for about 97 percent of HIV-AIDS infection in the city, officials have told a health promotion program on AIDS prevention and control.

Among this 60 percent is a result of males having sex with males, officials told a health promotion program on AIDS prevention and control before the arrival of World AIDS Day this Friday.

Interesting plays, short videos and WeChat accounts promoting AIDS/HIV knowledge through simple and easy-to-understand methods have been adopted by health experts and authorities to educate the public how to prevent HIV/AIDS infection.

"Blood, sex and mother-to-infant are the three ways that the HIV virus spreads," Dr Ning Zhen from Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention told a health education program on HIV/AIDS prevention and control in Minhang District. "Using condoms during sex is the most effective for HIV/AIDS prevention, so we are reiterating its importance during health promotion."

The district has introduced two public health education platforms to promote knowledge of infectious disease prevention and control through interesting ways.

A sitcom with four episodes explaining prevention before and after possible AIDS exposure, self-testing on HIV/AIDS and basic knowledge on HIV/AIDS was released by the district.

"If not properly using or forgetting to use a condom during high-risk behavior, people can go to a doctor to receive post-exposure prophylaxis against HIV infection," said Dr Yang Ying from Minhang District Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

"They should take medicine within 72 hours under doctor's guidance and for 28 days for an effective reduction of infection risk. Taking medicine within two hours is best."

The Center promotes a "Dr. Yang tells AIDS knowledge" platform for health education.

There are four such clinics in the city offering the service. Minhang District has been taking a leading position in HIV/AIDS prevention and control by boosting the setup of HIV/AIDS consultation and testing clinics and sites where people can receive self-testing kit to do at home.

Yang said the instant checking sites for HIV/AIDS have a very high detection rate.

"Such sites can carry out about 200 tests a year," she said.

"Some 30 to 40 percent are positive, which means more people have the awareness to know whether they are infected or not through quick test results."

Four clinics offering post-exposure prophylaxis against HIV infection

Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center (Hongkou Branch)

Minhang District Central Hospital

Minhang District Hongqiao Neighborhood Health Center

Minhang District Huacao Neighborhood Health Center