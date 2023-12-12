News / Metro

China Eastern Airlines launches direct flights linking Shanghai, Cairo

Xinhua
  21:45 UTC+8, 2023-12-12       0
China Eastern Airlines began operating direct flights between Shanghai and the Egyptian capital Cairo on Monday, the operator has announced.
Xinhua
  21:45 UTC+8, 2023-12-12       0

China Eastern Airlines began operating direct flights between Shanghai and the Egyptian capital Cairo on Monday, the operator has announced.

The new service makes three round trips per week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday, it said, adding it was the first Chinese airline to operate the Shanghai-Cairo air route.

The first flight departed from Shanghai Pudong International Airport with 232 passengers onboard. It arrived at Cairo International Airport at 7:19am on Monday.

A ceremony was held in Cairo late Monday to mark the launch of the first flight of the new air route, which was attended by Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang and Egypt's Civil Aviation Minister Mohamed Abbas Helmy.

Hailing the increasing people-to-people exchanges between China and Egypt in recent years, the Chinese ambassador said bilateral cooperation in the aviation sector would continue to expand and called for efforts to step up cooperation in aircraft maintenance and airport services, among other fields.

The Egyptian minister said the launch of the Shanghai-Cairo route would continue to promote people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

Headquartered in Shanghai, China Eastern Airlines is one of the three major state-owned airlines in China.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Pudong
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     