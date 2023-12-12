News / Metro

Alipay launches group tour packages for overseas tourists

Alipay announced that it has launched a special section featuring nearly two dozen group tours for inbound travelers, including packages for Shanghai Disney Resort and Great Wall.
Ti Gong

Overseas Alipay users can learn about latest travel guides and view tour packages on the front page of the Alipay smartphone app.

Alibaba's mobile payment platform Alipay announced that it has launched a special section featuring nearly two dozens of group tours for inbound travelers.

Partnering with top online travel agencies and service providers, including Trip.com and Tuniu, the packages include tours with an English-speaking guide of famous tourist attractions such as the Palace Museum and Badaling Great Wall in Beijing; the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Sichuan Province; and Shanghai Disney Resort as well as the Bund.

The tour options include entrance tickets for panda homes in Chengdu, as well as one- or two-day tours, with the price ranging from 100 yuan (US$13.94) to 1,000-plus yuan depending on the destinations.

Ti Gong

A wide range of guided tour packages are offered by local travel service providers.

The first batch includes a total of 20 packages aimed at helping international tourists navigate their way in China and discounts of up to 20 percent are also offered, subject to availability.

The move follows China's earlier announcement allowing travelers holding ordinary passports from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia to enjoy visa-free entry to China.

The new inbound tour section is also the latest initiative from the digital payment and lifestyle service provider to optimize the digital wallet for overseas users.

Earlier this year, Alipay streamlined the registration and verification processes for overseas users to sign up for the mobile payment service by linking their international credit or debit card from Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Discover and Diners Club.

Ti Gong

Alipay says it continues to optimize products and services to better serve international visitors, and also encourages more merchants and service providers operating digitally on its platform to enhance their services for international travelers.

Trip.com and Tuniu are also offering the tour packages on their respective websites.

Ti Gong

A latest social media posting invites international tourists interested in exploring China through the joint campaign "New Year, New Exploration" with Trip.com.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
