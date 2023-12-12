News / Metro

Pudong eager to bridge gap in key talent

Series of projects launched in a bid to recruit more high-end professionals for the area's six key industries to add to the 786,000 people that were attracted this year already.
Pudong is seeking to fill huge talent gap in key industries with the launch of a series of projects.

This year, the area's six key industries – chipmaking, innovative medicine, aviation and aerospace, future cars, smart manufacturing and big data port – have recruited 786,000 people, 64,000 more than last year.

However, they are still hungry for talent. Data show there's a talent shortage of 8,000 fresh graduates, according to a report released by the Pudong Talent Development Company during the Pudong International Hub Forum held recently.

Pudong launched several projects at the forum to lure high-end talent.

One was the establishment of an alliance formed by renowned overseas universities. The first batch of members are 22 top universities from nine countries and regions, including Harvard University, Oxford University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

A "Global Talent Introduction Partner Program" was also launched, aiming to invite professionals and institutes to help introduce high-end talent to Pudong from around the world. Favorable policies, financial rewards and other supports will be offered.

Pudong
