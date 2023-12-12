Now city passengers can pay for families, friends with Suishenxing

Shanghai's intelligent transportation platform Suishenxing is now allowing its users to pay for their companions when they are travelling by bus, Metro or ferry within the city.

Shanghai's intelligent transportation platform Suishenxing (随申行) now allows users to pay for their companions when riding buses, Metro trains or ferries in Shanghai.

Passengers can scan the QR codes on Suishenxing app for themselves as well as up two companions.

To use the new function, users need to activate the travel codes for their companions. Their personal information is not required.

Ti Gong

It not only saves the time for purchasing a new public transport card, but is also convenient for groups unable to obtain codes online or who have difficulty using mobile devices, such as children and old people.

Travel partners can enjoy the same discounts as users – a 10 percent discount on the Metro when spending over 70 yuan (US$ 9.75) in a month, and having a one-yuan discount when traveling between "bus and bus" or "Metro and bus" within two hours.

Previously, Suishenxing launched a "one-day ticket" for 19.8 yuan allowing unlimited rides on most of Shanghai's buses, Metro lines and ferries within 24 hours. It is also available for travel companions.

Ti Gong

Suishenxing was launched with in-city travel capabilities such as public transportation, taxi hailing and smart parking. It was first put into use in October last year and has been gradually expending its services.