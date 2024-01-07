Shanghai launches first China-Europe freight train of 2024

Shanghai launched its first China-Europe freight train of 2024 last Friday, local railway authorities said.

The freight train carried 100 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of goods, such as air conditioners and household appliances, with a total weight of more than 1,000 tons and a total value of over 10 million yuan (about 1.4 million US dollars).

Shanghai launched its first China-Europe freight train in September 2021.

In 2023, Shanghai handled 100 China-Europe freight trains with over 10,000 TEUs of goods.