Singer's down jackets hit the wrong note

A famous pop music singer has recently come under fire after down jackets from his clothing brand failed quality tests.

The brand Dangerous People was launched by pop music singer Xue Zhiqian in 2015.

A batch of down jackets of the brand was found substandard recently by Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation for excessive level of excessive alkylphenol ethoxylates (APEO).

APEO is widely used in the textile industry, but it can disrupt endocrine function, officials warned.

The content of APEO of the substandard down jackets were more than double the maximum limit of the national standard.

A refund is being offered for those who have purchased the substandard clothing.