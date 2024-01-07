News / Metro

Singer's down jackets hit the wrong note

Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:24 UTC+8, 2024-01-07       0
A famous pop music singer has recently come under fire after down jackets from his clothing brand failed quality tests.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:24 UTC+8, 2024-01-07       0

A famous pop music singer has recently come under fire after down jackets from his clothing brand failed quality tests.

The brand Dangerous People was launched by pop music singer Xue Zhiqian in 2015.

A batch of down jackets of the brand was found substandard recently by Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation for excessive level of excessive alkylphenol ethoxylates (APEO).

APEO is widely used in the textile industry, but it can disrupt endocrine function, officials warned.

The content of APEO of the substandard down jackets were more than double the maximum limit of the national standard.

A refund is being offered for those who have purchased the substandard clothing.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Xue Zhiqian
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     