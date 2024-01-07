Ahoy there, Adora Magic City docks after maiden voyage

China's first domestically-built large cruise ship, the Adora Magic City, completed its seven-day commercial maiden voyage on Sunday.

Ti Gong

China's first domestically-built large cruise ship, the Adora Magic City, completed its seven-day commercial maiden voyage on Sunday, marking a new landmark in China's cruise ship development.

The ship, carrying more than 3,000 passengers from 16 countries and regions, returned to the Shanghai Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal in Baoshan District on Sunday morning.

The trip took tourists to South Korea's Jeju Island and Japan's Fukuoka and Nagasaki, with the sailing distance totaling 1,119 nautical miles.

A number of trips were arranged and a series of lectures on murals from the Mogao Grottoes, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, and Dunhuang Grottoes culture, were delivered onboard.

Passenger Zhou Weihong said the trip was overall pleasant.

"It was a safe and warm trip," she said. "I can feel the sincere efforts behind the design of the route, catering and entertainment arrangement and cleaning work.

"It was a starting point for the cruise operation of Chinese, and it requires time for learning and practice."

Ti Gong

Measuring 323.6 meters in length with a gross tonnage of 135,500, Adora Magic City can accommodate up to 5,246 passengers.

It has 16 floors and a total of 40,000 square meters of public living and recreation space.

This one-of-a-kind cruise ship is tailor-made for the Chinese market, boasting a wide range of innovative features and amenities with authentic Chinese and international gourmet food, entertaining shows, and shopping experiences at sea with a fusion of East and West.

"We will continuously make improvements based on the feedback of tourists," said Yang Guobing, chairman of China Cruise Technology Development Co Ltd and Adora Cruises.

"We plan to launch medium-and-long-distance routes in the future based on market response to provide more splendid cruise vacations for guests," said Yang.

Partnering with China Duty Free Group to offer the largest duty-free retail space at sea, the ship features a trendy and state-of-the-art shopping center, covering an area of approximately 2,000 square meters.

The ship also features an array of thrilling facilities for children and teens, including a water park with three slides across four decks, a 360-degree sea view rope garden, and a realistic and immersive VR game center.

Partnering with Dunhuang Academy, the ship showcases 16 classic murals of the Dunhuang Grottoes at the Art Gallery on board.

The ship also has the first live comedy theater at sea in conjunction with Mahua FunAge, a prominent Chinese comedy film and stage play production firm.