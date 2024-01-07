Shanghai to help rural revitalization of Shaoshan

A public welfare fund was established over the weekend to boost the rural revitalization of Shaoshan, central China's Hunan Province.

A public welfare fund was established over the weekend to boost the rural revitalization of Shaoshan, central China's Hunan Province, with the cooperative approach of Shanghai and Shaoshan.

Under the fund known as "Culture Shaoshan Village," a series of cultural public welfare activities will be conducted to pool the wisdom and power of Shanghai and Shaoshan. This will support the development of Shaoshan and its rural revitalization and promote their cultural exchange.

The special fund was established under the support of Shanghai Yicai Flying Foundation and the guidance of the village committee of Shaoshan Village and Shaoshan Village Public Welfare Affairs Development Center.

Two hundred books were donated for the construction of a digital multimedia library of the program with 2 million yuan (US$280,068) donations.

A digital library, science and technology museum and memorial hall will be created, and the service of rural book houses in Shaoshan will be expanded as part of the program. An art classroom will be established.

Shaoshan is famous as the home village of the late Chairman Mao Zedong. Mao was born in 1893 in Shaoshan Village and stayed there until leaving his hometown for the first time at the age of 17.

The once secluded, outlying small village is now a bustling town.

A culture public welfare program promoting reading among teenage was launched at the same time.

Under the program, efforts will be rolled out to promote the revolutionary culture and legacies of Shaoshan. It was jointly launched by the village committee of Shaoshan Village, Shanshao Village Public Welfare Affairs Development Center and Shanghai Business School.