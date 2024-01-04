News / Metro

Shanghai's intelligent manufacturing equipment sector exceeds 100 bln yuan

Xinhua
  20:25 UTC+8, 2024-01-04       0
The scale of Shanghai's intelligent manufacturing equipment sector has surpassed 100 billion yuan (around US$14.09 billion), with plans to build 70 smart factories in 2024.
Xinhua
  20:25 UTC+8, 2024-01-04       0

The scale of Shanghai's intelligent manufacturing equipment sector has surpassed 100 billion yuan (around US$14.09 billion), with plans to build 70 smart factories in 2024, according to a local conference on Wednesday.

Established smart factories in Shanghai have seen an average 50-percent surge in production efficiency and a 30-percent reduction in operating costs, resulting in an accumulated 13.8-percent decrease in unit energy consumption, according to the conference on building smart factories.

The metropolis has pledged to cultivate 10 companies in the field of robotics, aiming to achieve a total market size of 100 billion yuan in robot-related industries by 2025, according to an action plan.

China has built over 10,000 digital workshops and smart factories, and has become the world's largest intelligent manufacturing application market, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     