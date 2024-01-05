News / Metro

Shanghai handles over 19.6 million inbound, outbound travelers

Xinhua
  13:13 UTC+8, 2024-01-05       0
Shanghai recorded more than 19.6 million inbound and outbound travelers in 2023, the city's border inspection authorities said on Thursday.
Xinhua
  13:13 UTC+8, 2024-01-05       0

Shanghai recorded more than 19.6 million inbound and outbound travelers in 2023, the city's border inspection authorities said on Thursday.

Some 19 million passengers entered or left China during this period via the two major airports in the city, namely Pudong and Hongqiao, accounting for about one third of China's total inbound and outbound travelers using airports.

A total of 19,000 ordinary passport holders from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Malaysia entered China visa-free in December 2023 via Shanghai, according to the city's border inspection station.

China's unilateral visa-free policy for ordinary passport holders from these countries took effect on Dec. 1, facilitating inbound travel of such passport holders.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
Hongqiao
Pudong
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     