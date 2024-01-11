News / Metro

Another public hospital opens international medical department

The Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital announced the opening of its international medical department on Wednesday to provide high-end and individualized services.
The Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital, a Shanghai public hospital, announced the opening of its international medical department on Wednesday to provide high-end and individualized services to people with a high demand for health services.

The department is located in the hospital's branch on Gaoke Road W. in the Pudong New Area. It has reached agreements with 10 major commercial insurance companies domestically and abroad.

The hospital's international department will mainly focus on plastic surgery, cosmetic care, stomatology, ophthalmology, and ear, nose and throat issues.

Top experts from home and abroad will serve in the international department, including Dr Maurizio Tonetti from Italy, director of the hospital's Perio-Implant Innovation Center.

Tonetti was honored with a Shanghai Magnolia Silver Award in 2022 in recognition of his contributions to the city's development and its international exchanges.

Dr Wu Hao, president of Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital, said starting an international department is in line with Shanghai's policy of boosting international medical tourism and providing more high-end medical services to international professionals, expatriates, people with Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan identification, and domestic purchasers of commercial insurance.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
