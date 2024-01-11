News / Metro

Shanghai makes space for more pocket parks

Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:35 UTC+8, 2024-01-11       0
Shanghai now has 476 pocket parks after greenery officials created and restored 86 more parks in 2023.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:35 UTC+8, 2024-01-11       0

3 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • A pocket park is a little oasis carved out of nooks and crannies where vacant land still exists.

    Ti Gong


  • Ti Gong


  • Ti Gong

Shanghai's greenery authorities announced on Thursday that the city had added and renovated 86 pocket parks, surpassing its 2023 target. The total number of pocket parks in the city has now risen to 476.

Green brings a sense of calm to the bustling cityscape. Nevertheless, in bustling cities such as Shanghai, finding ample space for city parks can be quite challenging.

Creating pocket parks is seen as a viable solution. These small, tranquil spaces can be developed in unused areas, providing a much-needed respite.

3 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • People enjoy leisure time at a pocket park in Shanghai.

    Ti Gong


  • Ti Gong


  • Ti Gong

According to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau, the city has made full use of trash, idle and affiliated pieces of land, and land made available from demolished illegal structures to establish pocket parks.

It stated that the history, as well as cultural and landscape characteristics near these parks, were fully considered for their design with foliage plants carefully chosen.

Meanwhile, to enhance visitors' experiences, sports, cultural displays, art performances, children's play, and activity functions were introduced.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     