Shanghai makes space for more pocket parks

Shanghai's greenery authorities announced on Thursday that the city had added and renovated 86 pocket parks, surpassing its 2023 target. The total number of pocket parks in the city has now risen to 476.

Green brings a sense of calm to the bustling cityscape. Nevertheless, in bustling cities such as Shanghai, finding ample space for city parks can be quite challenging.

Creating pocket parks is seen as a viable solution. These small, tranquil spaces can be developed in unused areas, providing a much-needed respite.



According to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau, the city has made full use of trash, idle and affiliated pieces of land, and land made available from demolished illegal structures to establish pocket parks.

It stated that the history, as well as cultural and landscape characteristics near these parks, were fully considered for their design with foliage plants carefully chosen.

Meanwhile, to enhance visitors' experiences, sports, cultural displays, art performances, children's play, and activity functions were introduced.

