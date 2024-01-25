﻿
News / Metro

Lawmakers' suggestions and proposals both see increase over last year

﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  14:05 UTC+8, 2024-01-26       0
Listening to the voice of the people results in the submission of 1,173 suggestions and nearly 70 proposals during the Two Sessions, Shanghai People's Congress officials said.
﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  14:05 UTC+8, 2024-01-26       0
Lawmakers' suggestions and proposals both see increase over last year
Dong Jun / SHINE

SPC deputies share suggestions during a discussion of the Huangpu District's delegation on Tuesday.

After listening to the voice of the people for a year, deputies of the Shanghai People's Congress (SPC) submitted 1,173 suggestions and nearly 70 proposals during the "Two Sessions," SPC officials said on Thursday.

Compared with the figures last year, the number of suggestions and proposals this year increased by about 440 and 20 respectively. It shows the hard work of SPC deputies, officials said.

Suggestions can be made by one deputy but proposals should be advanced by a delegation or at least 10 SPC deputies.

Topics involving urban construction and environmental protection are the focus of many people's attention, accounting for about 30 percent of all suggestions and proposals.

Next up are issues concerning the economy and budget, as well as education, science, culture and health, both about 21 percent.

The authority said that this year, an online platform has been launched for the first time for deputies submitting suggestions and proposals using their mobile phones.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Two Sessions
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     