Lawmakers' suggestions and proposals both see increase over last year

Listening to the voice of the people results in the submission of 1,173 suggestions and nearly 70 proposals during the Two Sessions, Shanghai People's Congress officials said.

Dong Jun / SHINE

After listening to the voice of the people for a year, deputies of the Shanghai People's Congress (SPC) submitted 1,173 suggestions and nearly 70 proposals during the "Two Sessions," SPC officials said on Thursday.

Compared with the figures last year, the number of suggestions and proposals this year increased by about 440 and 20 respectively. It shows the hard work of SPC deputies, officials said.

Suggestions can be made by one deputy but proposals should be advanced by a delegation or at least 10 SPC deputies.

Topics involving urban construction and environmental protection are the focus of many people's attention, accounting for about 30 percent of all suggestions and proposals.

Next up are issues concerning the economy and budget, as well as education, science, culture and health, both about 21 percent.

The authority said that this year, an online platform has been launched for the first time for deputies submitting suggestions and proposals using their mobile phones.