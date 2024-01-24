News / Metro

Performance seeks to attract wider group to the art of dance

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:07 UTC+8, 2024-01-24       0
Children, amateurs, young professionals, and some disabled people from all over China participated in the event, which was also broadcast through the Mini-view of China.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:07 UTC+8, 2024-01-24       0
Performance seeks to attract wider group to the art of dance
Ti Gong

University students from Shanghai University of Sport dance on stage.

A non-profit dance performance took place in Shanghai in an effort to cultivate more young dancers, boost dancing among the public, and provide a communication channel for dance lovers.

Children, amateurs, young professionals, and some disabled people from all over China participated in the event, which was also broadcast through the platform of Mini-view of China, the organizer said on Wednesday.

Thirty-three groups of performing types of dances – ballet, modern dance, Chinese dance, hip-hop, international style of ballroom dancing, and network dance performed on the stage.

The organizer invited dancers from different social fields and backgrounds to perform in the event to encourage and promote dancing among more people, including those with physical disabilities.

Performance seeks to attract wider group to the art of dance
Ti Gong

A girl from the Dunhuang Flying Apsaras dances.

Performance seeks to attract wider group to the art of dance
Ti Gong

Disabled dancers from the Shanghai Oriental Pearl TV Tower Handicapped Art Troupe perform in their wheelchairs.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     