Performance seeks to attract wider group to the art of dance

Ti Gong

A non-profit dance performance took place in Shanghai in an effort to cultivate more young dancers, boost dancing among the public, and provide a communication channel for dance lovers.

Children, amateurs, young professionals, and some disabled people from all over China participated in the event, which was also broadcast through the platform of Mini-view of China, the organizer said on Wednesday.

Thirty-three groups of performing types of dances – ballet, modern dance, Chinese dance, hip-hop, international style of ballroom dancing, and network dance performed on the stage.

The organizer invited dancers from different social fields and backgrounds to perform in the event to encourage and promote dancing among more people, including those with physical disabilities.

Ti Gong