Foreign students join Spring Festival calligraphy celebration

Ti Gong

Renowned Shanghai calligraphers wrote traditional Spring Festival couplets and blessing characters for residents and foreign students in Putuo District along Suzhou Creek on Wednesday.

The initiative, organized by the Changfeng Community Subdistrict, was part of an effort to preserve and promote Chinese traditional culture.

Overseas students from the East China Normal University took part in the event to gain a deeper understanding of Chinese New Year traditions.

Ti Gong

The subdistrict said it plans to invite more international students to activities that showcase traditional Chinese folk culture and volunteer services during the Spring Festival, which falls on February 10 this year.

The events aim to help foreign students integrate into their lives in Shanghai and appreciate the richness of Chinese culture, according to the subdistrict.

At the event, calligraphy masters gifted the character 福 (fu), symbolizing blessings and good fortune, to various community members, including model workers and delivery workers.

A community calligraphy center was launched at the community to provide calligraphy instruction to local residents and promote China's cultural heritage.