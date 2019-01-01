Through a foreign lens: Expats give their views on 'Two Sessions'

Many expatriates were invited as observers to the opening ceremony of the Second Plenary Session of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Shanghai Committee.

The Second Plenary Session of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Shanghai Committee began on Monday morning with an opening ceremony held at the Expo Center.

This year, there were many expats invited to the ceremony as observers.

We ask them about their views of the Shanghai "Two Sessions."