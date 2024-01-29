Days of wet weather forecast for Shanghai

Residents who plan to go out this week had better carry an umbrella everyday as the National Meteorological Center says that there will be rain for the next six days in Shanghai.

Although the weather is not clear, there will not be any significant change in daily temperatures.

The center predicts that the maximum temperature would fluctuate between 9 degrees and 15 degrees Celsius.

On Monday morning, the local ecology and environment bureau reported short-term mild pollution due to PM2.5. But the rain over the next few days will wash away the pollutants.

The bureau said the air quality for the next two days will be good.