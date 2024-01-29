﻿
News / Metro

Days of wet weather forecast for Shanghai

﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  19:39 UTC+8, 2024-01-29       0
Residents who plan to go out this week had better carry an umbrella everyday as the National Meteorological Center says that there will be rain for the next six days in Shanghai.
﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  19:39 UTC+8, 2024-01-29       0

Residents who plan to go out this week had better carry an umbrella everyday.

The official website of the National Meteorological Center says that there will be rain for the next six days in Shanghai.

Although the weather is not clear, there will not be any significant change in daily temperatures.

The center predicts that the maximum temperature would fluctuate between 9 degrees and 15 degrees Celsius.

On Monday morning, the local ecology and environment bureau reported short-term mild pollution due to PM2.5. But the rain over the next few days will wash away the pollutants.

The bureau said the air quality for the next two days will be good.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     