Affordable housing, improved cultural resources and more parks on agenda

The city will improve its innovative platforms, mechanisms and living standards to attract more talented personnel from all over the world, Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng has said.

The city will improve its innovative platforms, mechanisms and living standards to attract more talented personnel from all over the world, Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng said when answering questions from the media after the second session of the 16th Shanghai People's Congress concluded on Saturday.

"Human resources are the most important strategic resource for Shanghai to make the city a socialist international metropolis with worldwide impact," Gong said.



He said that last year, Shanghai attracted about 172,000 talented personnel from all over the world, up by 12 percent year on year. Now, there are 6.75 million talented personnel in the city. Among them, there are a large number of scientists and famous scholars, thanks to the programs and policies to attract and retain staff.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Developing affordable rental housing

Gong said that by the end of 2025, the city will have more than 600,000 units of affordable rental housing. Last year, about 81,000 new units were established, and 70,000 units will be built this year.

Gong added that many people, such as university students, delivery men and cleaners, are unable to afford their own apartments. The city is therefore focusing on providing rental accommodation.

"For instance, we already provided about 11,000 beds for these urban builders and managers," he said. "The monthly rent is around 500 yuan (US$69.67) to 1,000 yuan, accounting for 15 percent of their monthly salary. This year, over 30,000 new beds will be provided."

The government is also improving the living conditions in such housing.

"Although the area is not big, we are trying to let them enjoy good public services with reading rooms, shared kitchen and laundry services," Gong said.

Ti Gong

Tapping cultural resources

Gong said culture gives the city its soul. The local Red culture about the history of the Communist Pary of China , Haipai (Shanghai-style) culture, Jiangnan (lower parts of the Yangtze River) culture and fashionable culture will be fully used and better serviced for activities. This will create a template for cultural self-reliance and self-confidence.



The city will continue to carry out archaeological excavation in Qingpu District's Songze Village, Fuquan Mountain and Qinglong Town, build more cultural landmarks and hold more international exhibitions, cultural festivals and competitions, the mayor said.

"The cultural market is a major engine for consumption," he said. "These activities have a positive impact on neighboring transportation, restaurants, shopping and accommodation facilities. That's the reason we want to drive convergence between cultural, sports, tourism and exhibition activities."

Turning the city into a big park

Gong said the city will build more parks, including city parks, pocket parks and countryside rural parks. Now, there are more than 830 parks in the city and by the end of 2025, there will be at least 1,000 local parks.



Gong added that 120 new parks are on this year's plan.



He added that the government will improve the waterfront on the river, remove the walls of parks to make green space more readily available to the public and open more parks for 24 hours.



Gong said about 60 percent of the parks in Shanghai are already open throughout the day and another 30, 24-hour parks will be provided this year.

