Micro-film on pelvic floor health released in the city

  19:25 UTC+8, 2024-01-26
A scientific educational micro-film talking about pelvic floor dysfunction in women has been released by the Gynecology and Obstetrics Hospital of Fudan University, in an effort to promote knowledge of pelvic floor health and call for care and respect for women.

The micro-film was issued along with five short videos of two minutes each to explain the causes, symptoms, treatment, and rehabilitation of pelvic floor dysfunction, as well as help the public understand and crate a proper attitude for pelvic floor disorder prevention and control, hospital officials said.

Pelvic floor function disorder is prevalent among women, especially those who are pregnant, who have given birth, or are elderly.

The disorder can deteriorate with age and seriously influence a woman's life with symptoms that include urinary incontinence, which imposes both physical and psychological pressure on women. Many women are also ashamed of talking about the problem and fail to seek medical help in time.

The incidence of pelvic floor diseases is 28 percent across the nation and 40 percent among women aged over 45. Proper training during pregnancy and afte the birth as well as timely treatment are important for preventing and controlling the problem.

"Pelvic floor health needs scientific and individualized management," said Jiang Hua, president of the hospital, which is also turning the focus of scientific education from disease to healthy life. "Our hospital offered precise and customized therapy for nearly 6,000 women last year, when over 1,000 surgeries were performed to help these women regain health and confidence for a better life quality."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Fudan University
