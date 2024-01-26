Toll-free for larger vehicles as authorities gear up for festival traffic

Roads and highways will be toll-free for passenger cars with up to seven seats from February 9 to 17 for the Spring Festival, the Shanghai Public Security Bureau said on Friday.

Friday is the beginning of the 40-day Spring Festival travel rush. It is predicted that this year, the national population migrations will break the previous record during the same period.

The local traffic authorities predicted that there would be traffic jams on the expressways on February 3 and 17, especially the G15, the tunnel section of the G40, and other main expressway toll stations.

During the festival, in the city, high passenger flow is expected at scenic spots, such as Yuyuan Garden, the Bund, and Zhujiajiao Town; parent-child parks, such as Disneyland and Haichang Ocean Park; as well as some new favorites, including Huanghe Road and Zhapu Road.

Cold fronts are forecast to bring sharp drops in temperature during the period, which may lead to rainy and foggy days, as well as ice on roads. The Shanghai police said they have made contingency plans for different roads and expressways.

Local police would also conduct a comprehensive inspection of vehicles and drivers. To prevent fatigue driving, long-distance buses cannot operate between 2am and 5am.