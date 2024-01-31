﻿
Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival promotes dialogue and cultural exchange between France and China

  19:20 UTC+8, 2024-01-31       0
The mascot Dragon Lantern will be lit up in Paris tonight, kicking off the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism.
  19:20 UTC+8, 2024-01-31

The annual Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival began simultaneously in Paris and Shanghai this year.

At the lantern festival in Shanghai, Clarisse Le Guernic from France said she comes to Yuyuan to cross the Nine Zigzag Bridge every year. In Paris, many French people said they began to understand more about the Chinese New Year after visiting the French site of the lantern festival. "The lantern festival is like a fairy tale wonderland, and there are many detailed designs of the lanterns worth exploring," one of the visitors said.

On the evening of January 31, the mascot Dragon Lantern will be lit up in Paris, kicking off the celebration of the 60th anniversary of China-France diplomatic relations and the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism.

Shot by Zhou Shengjie, Yu Wenhao, Arina Yakupova. Edited by Yu Wenhao. Reported by Arina Yakupova. Subtitles by Yu Wenhao.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
