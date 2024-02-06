Find the largest French library in Shanghai
23:10 UTC+8, 2024-02-06 0
Do you know where the largest French-language library is in Shanghai? You can check it out by watching this City News Service video.
If you go:
Address: 297 Wusong Rd, Hongkou District, Shanghai
地址:上海市吴淞路297号
Tel: 021-63575388
Source: City News Service Editor: Fu Rong
