Community unites to craft steamed buns ahead of Spring Festival

People from home and abroad were busy making 1,000 "lucky mantou" in Shanghai's Putuo District on Thursday when they took part in a traditional way to celebrate the holiday.

Ti Gong

People from both home and abroad were invited to craft 1,000 steamed buns in Shanghai's Putuo District on Thursday in a traditional way to celebrate the Spring Festival, which falls on Saturday.

Citizens from local communities, students, expats, merchants and delivery personnel gathered at the South Square of the Global Harbor mall to make traditional steamed buns, or mantou.

A total of 1,000 "lucky mantou" were steamed and dotted with a red spot symbolizing "good fortune coming." They were distributed as a gesture of goodwill for the Lunar New Year. A cultural performance was also held.

Steaming mantou on the 29th day of the 12th lunar month, which falls on Thursday this year, is a cherished practice within Spring Festival celebrations.

The quality and size of the mantou are believed to predict prosperity and success for families in the year ahead.

The day also coincides with the observance of Xiao Nian (Little New Year) in Shanghai, marking a time of preparation and anticipation for the grand festivities of the Spring Festival.