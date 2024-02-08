News / Metro

Shanghai accepts payments from AlipayHK app

Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  18:41 UTC+8, 2024-02-08       0
Hong Kong travelers can use the AlipayHK app to pay in Hong Kong dollars for transportation services in Shanghai.
Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  18:41 UTC+8, 2024-02-08       0
Shanghai accepts payments from AlipayHK app
HelloRF

The "Hong Kong version of Alipay," the AlipayHK app, introduced the "Shanghai Public Transportation QR code" service on February 6.

Visitors from Hong Kong can now use the AlipayHK app on Shanghai's buses, ferries, Songjiang trams, and Jinshan Railway and pay fares directly in Hong Kong dollars.

They can also benefit from the transfer discounts as the Chinese mainland users do and use the AlipayHK APP to pay with QR codes in Shanghai.

Shanghai Juss Group's transportation card company and AlipayHK developed this service on the AlipayHK app in response to Shanghai's increased openness to better serve international visitors.

With over 20 million registered users, the Shanghai Public Transportation QR code serves over 2 million people each day. Meanwhile, the AlipayHK app has more than 5 million registered users and is one of Hong Kong's leading mobile payment platforms.

AlipayHK is the first overseas payment program to work with Shanghai Public Transportation's QR code.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Jinshan
Songjiang
Alipay
Alibaba
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     