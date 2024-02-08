Police announce traffic arrangements for Spring Festival

All motor vehicles will be allowed to use part of the exclusive lanes for the No. 71 bus line during peak hours over the upcoming holiday period while some roads will close.

Police say part of the exclusive No. 71 bus line lanes will be available to all motor vehicles during peak hours over the upcoming Spring Festival.

To alleviate congestion, an electronic screen has been installed for the section of Shenchang Road between Yanghong Road and Jianhong Road. During the peak hours, it will display "allow all motor vehicles to pass," the local traffic police said at a press conference.

Meanwhile, on Lunar New Year's Eve, part of Longhua Road W. near Longhua Temple will prohibit all motor vehicles.

Ti Gong

Many people go to temples to pray for blessings during the Spring Festival, especially on Chinese Lunar New Year's Eve. For safety reasons, from 10pm on Friday to 6pm on Saturday, the section of Longhua Road W. between Tianyaoqiao Road and Longhua Road will be closed to motor vehicles.

Police vehicles, fire trucks, ambulances, engineering rescue vehicles, and other vehicles on emergency calls are not on the banned list.

Police remind tourists to travel during off-peak periods and drivers should note weather conditions and check the condition of their vehicles before trips.