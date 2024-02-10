Maternity hospitals welcome 'Dragon' babies

Local maternity hospitals are welcoming the first batch of babies born on the first day of the Year of the Dragon.

The first "Dragon" baby was delivered at the Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University at midnight. The girl was just born at 0:00am, right at the start of the New Year.

The father wore clothes with Dragon Year patterns to welcome the new family member.

By 8am, the hospital had delivered a total of nine "Dragon" babies.

Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital welcomed its first "Dragon" baby at 0:02am. The husband, who accompanied his wife in the delivery room, experienced the pain and happiness of welcoming a new life, and expressed his extreme excitement of seeing his son.

Medics at the hospital said they were happy to work on the New Year's Eve, even though it meant sacrificing get-togethers with their own families.

"I was also born in the Year of the Dragon and it is meaningful to celebrate the arrival of my zodiac year of birth with these babies," said Gu Qian, a midwife at the hospital.

By 8am, seven "Dragon" babies had been delivered at the hospital.

The Fengxian branch of the Shanghai International Peace Maternity and Child Health Hospital welcomed its first baby at 1:47am.

"Dragon means good luck and prosperity in China," said the new mother surnamed Chen. "We are happy to have a 'Dragon' baby and wish my daughter will grow up happily and healthy."